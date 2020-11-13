Global  
 

Moviegoers praise Manoj Bajpayee's performance in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has been released for movie lovers amid the pandemic.

Moviegoers in Mumbai gave thumbs up to Manoj Bajpayee's acting in the movie.

"It was a great movie, loved everyone's acting," said a movie lover.

The movie, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is a complete family entertainer with amazing performances, great comedy, and melodious music.


