Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10.

He was seen carrying a box out of 10 Downing Street earlier this evening.

Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings

Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings

Former Director of Communications Guto Harris at London City Hall says "goodbye and good riddance" to Dominic Cummings as he condemns the advisor's hypocrisy on lockdown restrictions. He added that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a chance to go back to being the "kind of politician" he was during his time as Mayor of London.

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit

Chair of the Defence Select Committee says Tobias Ellwood allowing Dominic Cummings to be "Brexit Mastermind" made sense but it is now time to separate policy and emergency management. He added that Downing Street should have moved to a "war footing" at the start of the pandemic.

Shapps says Prime Minister always listens to range of advice

Shapps says Prime Minister always listens to range of advice

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always listened to a "wide range of advisors" and not just Dominic Cummings. Shapps added Cummings' is the type of advisor who challenges the way things are done.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen departing Downing Street back entrance amid speculation about the future of his senior advisor Dominic Cummings.

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings leaves for Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year.

Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10

Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year.

Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

Boris Johnson's most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that "rumours of me threatening to resign are invented" after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.

I'm A Celebrity! location revealed as Welsh castle

I'm A Celebrity! location revealed as Welsh castle

The new look I'm A Celebrity! has finally been revealed with the camp completely reinvented for its new home at Gwrych Castle in Wales. Production teams have been working hard to transform the 19th century building after coronavirus forced producers to relocate the series to the UK

Michel Barnier leaves trade deal talks

Michel Barnier leaves trade deal talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier leaves today's trade deal talks with Lord Frost.

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod praises current squad

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod praises current squad

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod says the last nine months of lockdown "went quicker" than the closing stages of Scotland's win against Serbia last night.

Dominic Cummings 'set to leave Downing Street by Christmas'

Dominic Cummings ‘set to leave Downing Street by Christmas’

Boris Johnson's most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that "rumours of me threatening to resign..

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications. He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories..

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial..

