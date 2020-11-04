China Congratulates Biden on Winning Presidential Election

China Congratulates Biden on Winning Presidential Election.

The country extended its congratulations on Friday.

We respect the choice of the American people and we extend our congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, Wang Wenbin, foreign ministry spokesman, via daily press briefing .

China is one of the last major countries to acknowledge Biden's victory.

We understand the result of the U.S. election will be determined in accordance with U.S. laws and procedures, Wang Wenbin, foreign ministry spokesman, via daily press briefing .

When Trump was declared the winner in 2016, President Xi Jinping congratulated him the next day.

Russia and Brazil — whose leaders have had close ties with Trump — have yet to congratulate Biden