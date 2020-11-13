Global  
 

Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Says Keeping Patrick Dempsey's Surprise Return Secret 'Was an Epic Feat'

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:24s - Published
PLUS: Patrick Dempsey on His Surprise Grey's Anatomy Return: It Was 'Lovely and Inspiring to Go Back'


SPOILER ALERT: Former 'Grey's Anatomy' cast member makes special appearance on season 17 premiere [Video]

SPOILER ALERT: Former 'Grey's Anatomy' cast member makes special appearance on season 17 premiere

Dr. Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd, who Patrick Dempsey played for more than 10 seasons, is back for at least part of Season 17 of ABC’s 'Grey’s Anatomy.'

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:55Published
Patrick Dempsey says his Grey's Anatomy return was a 'healing process' [Video]

Patrick Dempsey says his Grey's Anatomy return was a 'healing process'

'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey has described his surprising return to the show as a "very healing process".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:28Published