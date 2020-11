Community Hospital In Munster Will Be Among First In Indiana To Get COVID-19 Vaccine For Healthcare Workers Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:29s - Published 1 minute ago Community Hospital In Munster Will Be Among First In Indiana To Get COVID-19 Vaccine For Healthcare Workers With Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on track for approval as early as next month, Community Hospital in Munster could be among the first hospitals in Indiana to distribute the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers. Katie Johnston reports. 0

