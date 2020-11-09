Local health officials growing more concerned about record increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

Officials are growing more concerned that if the novel coronavirus continues to spread like it is now, the healthcare system could be compromised.

Chris mullooly thanks for joining.

Covid-19 cases continuing to increase here in indiana.we seen a record number of positive covid-19 cases in a number of counties around us... and concern is growing that the spread is causing local hosp tals to fill up.fox 55 caleb saylor spoke with local health and hospital officials today and is live outside lutheran hospital to tell us more about where those numbers are...as of today, there are over two hundred and fifty people in northeast indiana hospitalized due to covid, with one hundred of those here in the lutheran health network and a similar number within the parkview system.

Officials are growing more concerned that if covid continues to spread like it is now, our healthcare system could be compromised.

He hospitals are starti to feel the strain.

More patients are being hospitalized due to covid-19 than at any other time during the pandemic allen county health commissioner matthew sutter says if the pattern continues, the way hospitals are operating could change e not having to change their normal operations, they e not exceeded ther surge capacity, but if these trends continue, they certainly could.

Bhatia with the lutheran heale network says they currently on plan a, saying the hospital group is continuing to care for both covid and non-covid patients, but if they reach their capacity e will convert other rooms so we can convert them into covid care zones and agai a plan c, re and a plan d and then at that stage you get to non-conventional mode of care for patients and we talk about surge capacity and disaster management.

Similar at parkview.

A parkview spokesperson tells fox 55 they have the ability to move covid patients to area facilities to remain below capae getting they moree now rned as they caring for fifty percent more covid-positive patients than at the peak in the summer.

However, sutter says that the measure of surge capacity being the availability of 3 ventilators no longer makes sense.

Ur surge capacity is really going to be about people to take care of the sick people and as we start to see more spread in the community, we have more people who can go to work as nurses and respiratory therapists and doctors to take care of these sick people.

Beli only a matter of time before the healthcare system becomes overwhelmed.

T would not surprise me if by christmas we are seeing significant problems with the hospitals if the present trends continue, but again we have the ability to change that, but we have to change our personal behaviors.

?lutheran, parkview, and the allen county health department are continuing to stress the importance of mask wearing, 3 hand washing, and social distancing, but sutter says with family holidays such as thanksgiving coming up, which is where they tend to see covi spread the fastest, he ravely concerned sharp increase in cases after the holiday since he says ther no way for families to be socially distant and enjoy dinner because the indoor space is big enough.

Reporting live in fort wayne, caleb