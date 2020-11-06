Global  
 

This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts (Sunday, November 15)

This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts.

November 15, 1867.

The first stock ticker was presented in New York City.

The stock ticker got its name from the sound made by the machine's printer.

Using the telegraph technology of the day, Edward Calahan configured the machine to print stock information on ticker tape.

The ticker tape used by Calahan was the same used for the "ticker tape parades" of the day.

Investors now had a way to get up-to-the-minute information from the New York Stock Exchange.

Eventually replaced by computer technology, the last mechanical ticker was presented in 1960


