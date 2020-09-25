Driving the 2021 Kia Telluride and 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance | Autoblog Podcast #653

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd.

They kick things off with some discussion of the 2021 Kia Telluride, which remains a hot seller even more than a year after its introduction.

They then pivot to the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance and discuss the merits of a rally-inspired engine in a somewhat traditional pony car.

Next, they talk current events, speculating as to what might benefit from the new electric car platform under the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

They wrap up with an update to a previous "Spend My Money" segment whose subject ended up purchasing a mid-2000s Porsche 911.