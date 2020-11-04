Hospital Restrictions

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 weeks ago

the rising number of coronavirus cases has hospitals in lexington changing their policies on visitor restrictions.

starting tuesday, november 17th... visiting hours will be from 7-30 a-m to 5 p-m daily...for all hospitals in the baptist health, saint joseph health and u-k healthcare systems. overnight visitors will not be allowed.

Visitors must wear a mask at all times while in the facility, even if they are in a patient's room.

All visitors will undergo a covid-19 screening before entering the facilities and will be required to show a valid i-d.

