5K’s are turning to virtual options during pandemic

If you’re looking for a 5K to run during the holiday season this year, your options might be more flexible because of restrictions set by the pandemic.

This is usually the time of the year... many of us run a holiday 5-k.

But with the pandemic... events are finding ways to go virtual.

And the reindeer run is one of those races.

41 nbc's ariel schiller spoke with coordinators for the run ... about how they're making the race safer... for its participants.

Off top :16-:25 :50-:59 when you think of signing up for a 5k you generally think of having to wake up early to go to a specific location on a specific day in order to participate.

But with covid 19 5k organizers like the ones who are in charge of the reindeer run are getting creative with how they hold their events.

Kathy tolbert/ vp of development navicent health foundation at the beginning of the year we were hoping the pandemic would be over and that we'd be able to gather in person but things look different.

The difference this year is that the event will be virtual and your start time is more flexible.

You actually have all weekend to do it this year.

With the pandemic still going on they felt like it wouldn't be right to hold the event like they have in years past.

As a hospital our message is to stay home, social distance, and wash your hands.

We knew we couldn't bring 800 to 900 runners to run when we know what's going on in our country.

((reporter on cam)) usually runners would start the race right here at the hospital but now they can start whenever and wherever they want from december 4th to december 6th.

The beauty is the money that's raised still goes to the beverly knight olson children's hospital.

We're hoping the community will still come out and support us.

They say usually the number of people who participate is based on the weather on race day but this year... if it's cold outside or rainy outside that shouldn't effect you because you can wait and do it another day.

All you need to do to complete the race is download an app called race joy.

You hit a button to start and once you've completed the 3.1 miles you hit stop and your time will be uploaded to the website.

It's really super simple probably just as simple as crossing the start finish line with a chip on a bib.

In macon ariel schiller 41nbc news.