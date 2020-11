Democrat Kelly tops Republican McSally for Arizona Senate seat

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:26s - Published 3 minutes ago

Arizona voters chose Democrat Mark Kelly in a special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat once held by John McCain, the Associated Press projects.

MEANWHILE -- ARIZONA SENATORMARTHA MCSALLY -- IS CONCEDINGTHE ARIZONA SENATE ELECTION.SHE SENT OUT A STATEMENT --SAYING MARK KELLY -- IS THEWINNER OF THE RACE.

SAYING INPART QUOTE -- WITH NEARLY ALLTHE VOTES COUNTED, I CALLEDMARK KELLY THIS MORNING TOCONGRATULATE HIM ON WINNINGTHIS RACE.

I ALSO OFFEREDSUPPORT IN HIS TRANSITION TOENSURE ARIZONANS ARE BESTSERVED DURING THIS TIME."KELLY -- IS EXPECTED TO BESWORN IN AND REPLACE MCSALLY-- AS SOON AS NOVE