Paul Hornung has died

Paul Hornung, the dazzling โ€œGolden Boyโ€ of the Green Bay Packers who played for the team from...

Paul Hornung, legendary NFL running back, dead at 84 Paul Hornung, a Hall of Fame running back who played for the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 84.

Upworthy - Published 8 hours ago Also reported by • NYTimes.com