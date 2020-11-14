High School Football: Harrison Central vs. Pearl

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

- back on the coast... 2-seed - harrison central hosting- 3-seed pearl... red rebels- looking for their first-ever- playoff win... as a 6-a school.- we pick it up third quarter...- pirates down 28-7... trying to- make up some ground... and- yeah... that'll work... shade - foster... throwing a bunch of - it... somebody tackle - him... looking like adam- sandler, in the longest yard...- finally - runs out of gas inside the red- zone... and the red rebels- getting a little extra- curricular after the play...- ricky willis- starting an all-out shoving - match... flag goes to harrison- central... and pearl is in- business... trying to get back- up to - the line of scrimmage in a- hurry.- later... fourth and goal from - inside the five... and that's - too - easy... touchdown pirates...- ja-quavien shoto, - on the score... and that brings- the visitors within 28-14... bu- not for long.

- ensuing drive... christian- turner keeps it on the designed- - - - run... and he's got some room t- work... actually fumbles it...- but - johnny on the spot... is one of- the harrison central- offensive lineman...- apologies... no 72 listed on- maxpreps or scorebook live.

- but hey... we know this guy...- atavian ray about to bust...- never - even touched... isaiah atkins - with the block of the night...- and the - senior has speed to burn... - teammates fired up on the - sidelines... and for good - - - - reason.

- red rebels take a commanding- 35-14 lead, early in the third- quarter...- and that would certainly be - enough... as harrison - central does a job... advancing- to the second round... 49-21- final.- -