Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High School Football: Harrison Central vs. Pearl

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
High School Football: Harrison Central vs. Pearl

High School Football: Harrison Central vs. Pearl

Two seed Harrison Central hosting three seed Pearl.

Red Rebels looking for their first-ever playoff win as a 6A school.

- back on the coast... 2-seed - harrison central hosting- 3-seed pearl... red rebels- looking for their first-ever- playoff win... as a 6-a school.- we pick it up third quarter...- pirates down 28-7... trying to- make up some ground... and- yeah... that'll work... shade - foster... throwing a bunch of - it... somebody tackle - him... looking like adam- sandler, in the longest yard...- finally - runs out of gas inside the red- zone... and the red rebels- getting a little extra- curricular after the play...- ricky willis- starting an all-out shoving - match... flag goes to harrison- central... and pearl is in- business... trying to get back- up to - the line of scrimmage in a- hurry.- later... fourth and goal from - inside the five... and that's - too - easy... touchdown pirates...- ja-quavien shoto, - on the score... and that brings- the visitors within 28-14... bu- not for long.

- ensuing drive... christian- turner keeps it on the designed- - - - run... and he's got some room t- work... actually fumbles it...- but - johnny on the spot... is one of- the harrison central- offensive lineman...- apologies... no 72 listed on- maxpreps or scorebook live.

- but hey... we know this guy...- atavian ray about to bust...- never - even touched... isaiah atkins - with the block of the night...- and the - senior has speed to burn... - teammates fired up on the - sidelines... and for good - - - - reason.

- red rebels take a commanding- 35-14 lead, early in the third- quarter...- and that would certainly be - enough... as harrison - central does a job... advancing- to the second round... 49-21- final.- -




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County School suspends football season [Video]

Palm Beach County School suspends football season

Football season for all Palm Beach County schools started last month with an abbreviated season. Friday Palm Beach Central announced they're suspending any further games because of COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:52Published
The End Zone: Week 11 scores and highlights [Video]

The End Zone: Week 11 scores and highlights

Week 11 scores and highlights Crisp County 24, Central 7

Credit: WMGTPublished
High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Northwest Rankin [Video]

High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Northwest Rankin

Ocean Springs Greyhounds on the road because of last week’s loss to Harrison Central.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published