FRIDAY SHOWCASE PLAYOFFS ROUND 2

- we're in full-time playoff mode- here on the news 25 friday- night showcase... alongside - grace boyles... i'm jeff- haeger... nine- coast teams still alive to star- the night.- four teams from class 6-a...- three from 5-a... one from- 4-a... and- one from 1-a.

- all that matters though... is - how many teams are still alive- at the- end of the night.

- yeah, grace... starting with a- team that's been alive at the - end - of every friday night, so far - this season... region 4 class - 6-a - champion d'iberville.

- 1-seed warriors coming off the- first-ever perfect regular- season, in region 4 history...- playing host to 4-seed petal...- in a- first round re-match, from- 20-16.- the panthers won that won - game... warriors trying to make- sure that doesn't happen- again... as they pick up a huge- third and seven... dwight - williams to colton de-shazo...- and - grace... what have i said about- this kid... one huge catch- every game... touchdown saving- tackle... down inside the - 10.

- but here's one that's up for- debate... not necessarily - criticizing the officiating...- but um... how about a flag for- unnecessary roughness...- maybe... or wrestling... or - body slamming... anyway... driv- ends in a missed field goal.- game still scoreless into the - second quarter... and - another huge third down play- here... eight to gain...- williams... - to walley... whoa... grace, did- you see that???

- just in case you didn't... here- it is again... and you know as- reporters... we have a saying - "one-man band"... well... how - about - one-hand band... just an un-rea- catch.- and walley is gonna cap it- off... the only way he knows- how to cap it off... in the end- zone... walley bouncing it all- the way right side... touchdown- warriors... they- call him snoop... and her - certainly plays like a d-o- - double-g... 7-nothing home team- and this would be the start of- - - - fast and furious... d'iberville- drift... very first play of the- next drive... jackson - allen looking for the slant...- and he's got it... micah- cherry... - normally cherry on top... this- time... cherry behind... the- entire defense... back-breaking- touchdown, for the warriors..

- game tied at 7-all.

- on the first play of the next - drive... walley... mr.- football... - mr. do-it-all... mr. can't catc- him with a 10-yard head start..- mr. - how my tail lights look... mr.- - - - are you freaking kidding me...- every single week... this kid - does something that makes you - shake your head... and say... - wow.- three touchdowns on three - straight plays... warriors- go into the half leading, - 14-10... and what a finish this- would turn- out to be... four lead changes,- in the second half... and it's- d'iberville... staying- perfect... 33-31 final.

- - elsewhere in class 6-a... 3-see- ocean springs on the road - because of last week's loss to- harrison central... - greyhounds paying a visit to- 2-seed northwest- rankin.

- low scoring battle.

Early on.

- ocean springs coughs- it up.

Cougars recover.

- but unable to capitalize.

Some- trouble with the snap.

Backs- them up.- then on the punt.

Bad snap- again.

Gives the greyhounds - great field position.

- - - - and they punch it in.

- it was 7-3 ocean springs at the- half.

Coming down to the- wire.

- in the end though... it's the - greyhounds falling late... 17-- 14.

- - back on the coast... 2-seed - harrison central hosting- 3-seed pearl... red rebels- looking for their first-ever- playoff win... as a 6-a school.- we pick it up third quarter...- pirates down 28-7... trying to- make up some ground... and- yeah... that'll work... shade - foster... throwing a bunch of - it... somebody tackle - him... looking like adam- sandler, in the longest yard...- finally - runs out of gas inside the red- zone... and the red rebels- getting a little extra- curricular after the play...- ricky willis- starting an all-out shoving - match... flag goes to harrison- central... and pearl is in- business... trying to get back- up to - the line of scrimmage in a- hurry.- later... fourth and goal from - inside the five... and that's - too - easy... touchdown pirates...- ja-quavien shoto, - on the score... and that brings- the visitors within 28-14... bu- not for long.

- ensuing drive... christian- turner keeps it on the designed- - - - run... and he's got some room t- work... actually fumbles it...- but - johnny on the spot... is one of- the harrison central- offensive lineman...- apologies... no 72 listed on- maxpreps or scorebook live.

- but hey... we know this guy...- atavian ray about to bust...- never - even touched... isaiah atkins - with the block of the night...- and the - senior has speed to burn... - teammates fired up on the - sidelines... and for good - - - - reason.

- red rebels take a commanding- 35-14 lead, early in the third- quarter...- and that would certainly be - enough... as harrison - central does a job... advancing- to the second round... 49-21- final.- - picayune might've lost its grip- on the region 4 class 5-a - championship late in the- season... but the maroon tide i- still the reigning south state- champion... until further - notice.

- tonight... the 2-seed tide- kicked off its playoff run with- a south - state finals re-match from last- year... against 3-seed west - jones.- picayune won last year's game - 49-14... however would it be th- same outcome this time around?- let's find out... - 1.

Opening kickoff... kicker- jason lopez with the kick...- fullback peyton wells back for- the tide..

The ball slips - through his hands though and- linebacker jose tuyub - comes out of the scrum with the- ball.

Mustangs take over at - picayune's 25.- 2.

Ensuing drive... quarterback- alan follis tosses it up- sophomore receiver marlon - lindsey for the 7-yard pick up.- 3.

Later that same drive... - follis connects again with- - - - lindsey in the endzone for the- 12-yard score and lindsey's - third touchdown on the season.- mustangs get on the board first- 7 - nothing.- 4.

Later in the first... tide - with the ball for the first - time... - quarterback isaac hickman - bobbles the handoff and - loses control of the ball.- mustangs linebacker colin - maggard recovers the fumble at- the tide's 30.- 5.

West jones capitalizing on - the turnover... follis to - receiver tajrick randolph who - finishes the job and gets the - - - - 27- yard touchdown putting the- mustangs up 14- zip early in- first.- 6.

Still first quarter... - hickman handsoff to - runningback austin samples... - with the 8-yard gain-- enough - for a picayune first down.- 7.

Later in that drive... fourt- and short deep in mustang - territory... hickman pitches to- samples again... who gets - an athletic first down.

- 8.

A few plays later... third - down...hickman calls his own- number... he tries to find room- on the edge... until he's taken- down- by a pack of mustangs 7 yards - short of the goal line- 8.

Picayune settles for a 10- - yard field goal from kicker - morgan craft, west jones holds- the lead 14 - 3.- 9.

Second quartr.... hickman- tosses to runningback - dante dowdell - - - - in the backfield...the- 6-foot-one sophomore- muscles his way down the- sideline... taking a couple - mustangs with him... for the 38- yard pick up.

- 10.

Same drive... third - down...hickman rolls out... - overshooting tight end treyvion- dorsett in the- endzone.- 11.

Picayun settles for the - field goal attempt again... - however craft loses his footing- this time and the kick- goes wide left.

West jones- remains on top, 14 - 3.

- mustangs hold their lead until- the end of the game...knocking- the maroon tide out of the clas- 5-a playoffs, 35 - 23... west - jones - advances to the second round, - where they will play laurel nex- week.

- - some other scores from around - the area... biloxi- putting up a valiant effort...- at one point tied 21-21... but- in the- end... too much oak grove...- hadn't given up a single sack - all - year coming in... as the- warriors take it, 54-28.- and then a tough road loss, for- east central... falling to- laurel... 30-28.- - - - now here's a coast winner...- reigning 4-a south state- champion poplarville... - advancing to the third round...- 27- - 6.- resurrection catholic not so- fortunate, in 1-a... losing to- simmons... 36-10.

- and of course... region 4 class- 5-a champion pascagoula - moving on by virtue of- brookhaven having to- forfeit... due to covid-19.

- we're down to four... on the- coast.- - - - - - - -