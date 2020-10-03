Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Nehru.

November 14 is also observed as Children's Day.


