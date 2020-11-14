Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary: watch | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi remembered her as an efficient Prime Minister and as someone who was a form of power.

Rahul Gandhi Tweeted, “I pay my tribute on the birth anniversary of Smt.

Indira Gandhi, an efficient Prime Minister and form of power.

While the entire nation, even today, speaks of her impressive leadership, I always remember her as my beloved grandmother.

Things she taught me inspire me everyday.” #Indiragandhi #IndiraGandhiBirthAnniversary #RahulPaysTributes


