Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary|Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Nehru.

November 14 is also observed as Children’s Day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering visionary who laid the foundation of the country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook.

