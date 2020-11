Thailand protest turns violent as crowds scuffle with police and climb monument Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:02s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 07:02s - Published Thailand protest turns violent as crowds scuffle with police and climb monument Protesters scuffled with police before climbing on top of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, this evening (November 14th). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like