Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott'

Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott'

Rudy Giuliani is the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, with a knack for generating headlines all on his own.

Now, Business Insider reports Trump has put Giuliani in charge of his legal fights aimed at making Trump the winner of the election, not Joe Biden.

Giuliani appeared over the weekend at a Trump campaign news conference held at 'The Four Seasons.'

The trouble is, it wasn't at the 5-star hotel.

Instead, it was at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small landscaping company.

The Twitterverse was enthralled.

One user tweeted, 'Rudy will soon be appealing all of these adverse rulings to the Supreme Courtyard by Marriott.'


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly taking charge in Trump's election legal battles — and Twitter is having a field day with it

"Rudy will soon be appealing all of these adverse rulings to the Supreme Courtyard by Marriott," one...
Business Insider - Published

Twitter reacts to Rudy Giuliani taking over Trump's election lawsuits - Business Insider

"Rudy will soon be appealing all of these adverse rulings to the Supreme Courtyard by Marriott," one...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube

Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.' There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
Who Is Hunter Biden? [Video]

Who Is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published
Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians [Video]

Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians

The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump says there was about a '50/50' chance that his Ukrainian associate, Andrii Derkach, was a 'Russian spy.' Business Insider reports Rudy Giuliani also said..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published