Los Molinos Elementary School 5th grade class quarantined for Covid-19 exposure

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend An entire class of students and their teacher are under quarantine after two 5th graders tested positive for the coronavirus at los molinos elementary school. Superintendent joey adame tells us class will be held virtually until after thanksgiving break: " in order for our district to remain open we'll need parents to follow mandated orders and avoid large gatherings, wear face coverings. Handwashing and sanitizing are crucial right now" superintendent adame says they're using face coverings and checking temperatures at school... but the district can't control what happens at home. ## with 53 new cases today, tehama county is one of the northstate counties under the purple tier... the most restrictive state tier for coronavirus. So is shasta county. Sutter with 52 new cases today, yuba with 20...and siskiyou county reported 23 new cases today... for a complete list of coronavirus numbers and resources, visit action news now dot com.#





