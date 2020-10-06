CM Mamata pays last respects to actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Bengal’s legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85. Chatterjee died after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. He was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve. Chatterjee acted in 14 Satyajit Ray films and over 300 others. He made his debut in Ray's 1959 film Apur Sansar. He was the first actor to play the role of Feluda, the detective created by Ray. The iconic actor is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Watch the full video for more.
After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad spoke to BJP leader Amit Malviya on the BJP’s agenda for the states and the charge of polarization that the party often faces. The BJP leader said that raising genuine issues that concern the people cannot be termed polarization. ‘In West Bengal the brazen minority appeasement of the Mamata Banerjee government is going to be an issue. The fact that the majority community is at the receiving end of the state’s discriminatory behavior is going to be an issue,’ Amit Malviya told Hindustan Times. The BJP IT cell head however added that they will not dilute their focus on development but added that the party will not shy away from the inconvenient issues that need to be addressed. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal had said that the party will win with two-thirds majority in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
As Diwali festivities began, devotees thronged temples to offer prayers. Devotees flocked to Kali Ghat in Kolkata. 5-day Kali Puja commenced today. Kali Puja is majorly observed in States of West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha.
