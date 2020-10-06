CM Mamata pays last respects to actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid last respects to actor Soumitra Chatterjee, at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on November 15.

Chatterjee, aged 85, passed away on Sunday afternoon.

He was admitted in city hospital and was put in ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19.

But he was also tested negative later on.

Iconic Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Chatterjee was known for his collaborations with film director Satyajit Ray.


