DJ presented with Green Jacket

The winner of the 84th Masters Dustin Johnson is presented with his first Green Jacket.

The world No. 5 golfer Rory McIlroy and the second-ranked Jon Rahm could stand in the way of the...

Dustin Johnson finished a record 20 under par to win the 2020 Masters at Augusta and claim the fabled...

Australia's Cameron Smith is three shots adrift of world No.1 Dustin Johnson as both men vie to win...