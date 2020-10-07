Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare

Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation.

The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Number 10 spokesperson said Johnson 'does not have any symptoms of COVID-19' and is self-isolating.

In March, Johnson was hospitalized for ten days for COVID-19.

He was moved to intensive care and received oxygen treatment after his symptoms became severe.

Currently, Johns Hopkins University reports the UK has over 1.3 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.