15 in federal custody after 'maritime smuggling event' intercepted near Palm Beach
15 in federal custody after 'maritime smuggling event' intercepted near Palm Beach
15 people are in federal custody after U.S. Border Patrol intercepted the "foreign nationals" arriving near Palm Beach in a boat early Sunday.
CUSTODY AFTER U.S. BORDERPATROL INTERCEPTED THEMARRIVING NEAR PALM BEACH IN ABOAT EARLY SUNDAY.
THE CHIEFPATROL AGENT TWEETED THATSTATE AND FEDERAL PARTNERSRSPONDED TO A "MARITIMESMUGGLING EVENT" SUNDAYMORNING THAT MADE LANDFALLNEAR PALM BEACH.
WE'RE TOLDTHE GROUP OF 15 HAITIANMIGRANTS SWAM TO SAFETY ON THEISLAND OF PALM BEACH AFTERTHEIR BOAT CAPSIZED OFFSHORE.BORDER PATROL IS EXPECTED TOREMOVE THE BOAT FROM THE BEACHON MON