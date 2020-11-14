15 in federal custody after 'maritime smuggling event' intercepted near Palm Beach Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:27s - Published 6 minutes ago 15 in federal custody after 'maritime smuggling event' intercepted near Palm Beach 15 people are in federal custody after U.S. Border Patrol intercepted the "foreign nationals" arriving near Palm Beach in a boat early Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CUSTODY AFTER U.S. BORDERPATROL INTERCEPTED THEMARRIVING NEAR PALM BEACH IN ABOAT EARLY SUNDAY. THE CHIEFPATROL AGENT TWEETED THATSTATE AND FEDERAL PARTNERSRSPONDED TO A "MARITIMESMUGGLING EVENT" SUNDAYMORNING THAT MADE LANDFALLNEAR PALM BEACH. WE'RE TOLDTHE GROUP OF 15 HAITIANMIGRANTS SWAM TO SAFETY ON THEISLAND OF PALM BEACH AFTERTHEIR BOAT CAPSIZED OFFSHORE.BORDER PATROL IS EXPECTED TOREMOVE THE BOAT FROM THE BEACHON MON





