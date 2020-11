Dodgers Hall Of Fame Great Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized In ICU Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 minutes ago Dodgers Hall Of Fame Great Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized In ICU Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized with heart-related concerns in Orange County, the team announced on Twitter. Jaime Maggio reports. 0

