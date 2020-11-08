SUNDAY SPORTS 111520

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago

- while four s-e-c match ups were- not played saturday due to- a rise in covid cases at variou- schools and programs, ole - miss was able to host south - carolina in what became a shoot- out.- the gamecocks entered saturday'- game with a two-game- losing streak after only being- able to put up 3 points against- texas a&m last week.... while - the rebels were rolling off of - whopping 54 - 21 victory over - vanderbilt.

- let's head to oxford for some o- the highlights.

- 1.

First quarter... quarterback- collin hill to receiver shi - smith the incredible one handed- 11-yard touchdown.- soute carolina gets on the boar- first, 7 - zip.

- 2.

Second quarter... hill hands- off to runningback- kevin harris... harris takes it- all the way in fot rthe 46-yard- touchdown and tying the game at- 14.

- 3.

Later in the second... - quarterback matt corral - tosses it up to receiver jerrio- - - - ealy for the 15-yard score.

- rebels up 21 - 14.- 4.

Third quarter... corral fake- the hand off instead- deciding to launch this 57 -- yard bomb to receiver braylon - sanders with the diving catch.- 5.

Next play... corral to - ealy... and ealy caps off the - drive with- - - - the 12-yard run and falling int- the endzone.

Ole miss retakes - the - lead, 38 - 35.- 6.

Fourth quarter... ole miss - deep in their own territory...- corral airs it out 91 yards to- receiver elijah moore for the - score.

Ole miss went on to clai- the victory, 59 - 42.

- history was made during the gam- as well... with moore - becoming the first player in- s-e-c history to have 225 - receiving yards in consecutive- games and corral being the- first player in ole miss- history with 500 passing yards- in a game.- - over in big ten territory,- george county alum and indiana- receiver ty fryfogle is making- big plays and helping the - hoosiers into the national- spotlight.- fryfogle boasted 11 receptions,- 200 yards receiving - and two touchdowns in indiana's- 24 - nothing shutout- over michigan state in east - lansing.- a career high peformance in all- categories for fryfogle.- it was a historic win overall - for the program as well.

It was- indiana's first win ranked in - top ten since 1967 and the- hoosiers- go 4 - 0 for the first time - - - - since 1988.

- - the saints--coming off a 38 - 3- win over the- buccaneers to take over the top- spot in the n-f-c south---- hosted the injury-ridden 49ers- earlier today.- with starting quarterback jimmy- garoppolo out due to a high - ankle injury, southern miss - grad... quarterback - nick mullens has been handed th- reigns.

- let's check out some of the - highlights.

- 1.

First quarter.... quarterbac- nick mullens- connects with receivr brandon - aiyuk for the 4-yard touchdown.- 49ers take the early lead 7 - - nothing.- 2.

Second quarter... quarterbac- drew brees- pitches it to runningback alvin- kamara... who jumps over- a defender into the endzone for- the 2-yard score.

Game all tied- up- at 10.- 3.

Under two minutes left in th- first half... brees picks up- the bobbled snap and slings it- to kamara... walking it in for- the 3-- yard touchdown.

Saints take the- lead 17 - 10.

- 4.

Fourth quarter... backup - quarterback jameis winston in - for an injured brees.

Winston - handsoff to kamara who- takes his third trip to the - house with this 1-yard t-d.

New- - - - orleans extends their lead 27 -- 10.

- 5.

Later in the fourth... saint- seal the deal with this leaping- interception of mullens' pass i- the endzone by cornerback - patrick robinson.

Saints get th- 27 - 13 victory over san- - - - francisco.

Saints advance to 7- and 1 on the season before- taking on n-f-c - rival atlanta next sunday.- - also happening today over in- augusta, georgia was the final- round of the masters.

- - - - while the 84th masters was- already one-of-a-kind prior to- any golfer teeing off... with - there being no fans in- attendance and the tournament - being held in the fall rather - than- the spring... 20-20 masters - champion dustin johnson only- added to the uniqueness of this- year's tournament.- johnson claimed his second majo- of his career... finishing five- strokes ahead of number 10- ranked sungjae- im and number 8 ranked cameron- smith after shooting three- straight birdies to pull away - with the win.

- the 36-year-old champion- finished the final round with - with- a 4-under 68 and closed out the- tournament with a 20 under 268,- breaking by two shots 20-19's - masters champ tiger woods'- record he set in 1997 and 2015- masters winner jordan spieth- - - - matched.- here is what johnson had to say- after his historic win.

- - > - dustin johnson, 2020 masters- champion: "it's always been a tournament... really- wanted to do."

- - wxxv >> office instructor marsha.

This one was yours or something to really want to do ...- round.

Woods had a career worst- score on a hole sunday.

- the 44-year-old hit a 10 on - augusta national's par-3- 12th hole.

After 8 shots that - ended up in the water, woods- got the ball on the green and - then two-putted for a 10.

- - today's w-x-x-v play of the day- is something out of a storybook- buffalo at arizona... fourth- quarter... 11-seconds on the- clock... cardinals down by 4...- quarterback - kyler murray with a hail mary - pass to the endzone where - three bills defenders surround- receiver- deandre hopkins.... hopkins - makes the catch for - the 43-yard touchdown.

Cardinal- gets the win over the - billls, 32-30 - - - - - coming up,- we've got some tips to