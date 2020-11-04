Watch: Thick layer of toxic foam covers surface of Yamuna river in Delhi

Thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of river Yamuna in Delhi. Pollution has taken over skies as well as river in the national capital. Attributed to the high phosphate content of the water, the thick foam is also caused due to the dumping of waste. Delhiites are facing problem due to increase in pollution level.
Doubla whammy for Delhiites as thick layer of toxic foam floats on Yamuna River on November 12. Pollution has taken over skies as well as river in national capital. As per experts, t High phosphate content is said to be cause of 'toxic' foam following discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. "We should do something about it, otherwise we will go into hell," said a local.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 16 confirmed that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. "Delhi reported 3,235 cases of coronavirus, 7,606 are recovered and 95 deaths have been reported yesterday. There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial," said Satyendar Jain.
There are chances of drizzle and rain in Delhi-NCR on November 15, informed, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD while speaking to ANI. He said, "There are chances of drizzle and rain today in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Air quality in Delhi will improve due to wind and rain."
