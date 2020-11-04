Watch: Thick layer of toxic foam covers surface of Yamuna river in Delhi

A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of river Yamuna in the national capital.

The foam is formed due to the high phosphate content of the water resulting from the excessive release of pollutants in the water body.

Dumping of waste also contributes to the forming of toxic foam in the river.

The toxic foam poses a health hazard for people living in nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the air pollution in the National Capital Region has reduced after rainfall on Sunday evening.

The air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning.

This comes after air quality on the day after Diwali was the poorest since 2016.

