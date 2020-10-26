WLPD welcomes new social service position

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 6 minutes ago

The department hopes it will expand it's services and better community relations.

A new social service position is coming to the West Lafayette Police Department.

News 18's marvin bills spoke with the chief about this new position.

He joins us live to tell us more about it, marvin?

This position is like none other the department currently has.

Chief troy harris with wlpd says during a difficult year in our country it couldn't have come at a better time.

"it's been something that we've talked about for a couple years."

A social service and crisis response specialist, a position in which the person will work closely with the west lafayette police department in crime and non-crime related issues.

"we have hundreds and hundreds of non- criminal complaints or people in crisis that we show up to."

The social service and crisis response specialist will engage in crisis intervention and refer those experiencing mental health issues, homelessness, traumatic events and more to the appropriate local resource or agency.

'we've made some wonderful partnerships throughout greater lafayette to help people that are in crisis but sometimes again we are not the person to make sure that person actually gets the help they need."

West lafayette mayor john dennis says when the department pitched this position it was a "no brainer."

"when troy approached me about that i said where do i sign i will find you the money and we'll get this thing going."

Dennis says it's a win win for the department and the community.

"some of it had to do with my prior experience.

I was a police officer in lafayette for more than 20 years and a lot of the circumstances where we were in a situation that ended up in an arrest could have resolved with some guidance from a mental health professional."

Chief harris says the human resources department will have the position posted this week.

He say the department will interview candidates during the month of december in hopes of having the position filled by january of 2021.

In west lafayette, marvin bills, news 18.

