Zoom Treats Customers To Limitless Talk Time On Thanksgiving

Business Insider reports, as a thank you to their customers, Zoom is lifting its 40 minute video call limit for Thanksgiving 2020.

Starting at midnight on November 26, until 6 a.m.

ET.

On November 27, friends and families can enjoy limitless talk time.

This is especially a treat for Zoom's free customers who have a time limit on their video calls.

The video chat software has exploded in popularity, as the pandemic has forced many schools and businesses to go remote.

In April, Zoom reported to have 300 million daily meeting participants.

They removed their 40-minute video chat limit on Thanksgiving as U.S. COVID cases continue to surge.

The U.S has the most coronavirus cases globally, with over 10 million reported cases.

At least 230,000 people have died.