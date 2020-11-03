Hancock: NHS will have 40 'long-Covid' centres in place by end of month

Matt Hancock: The Prime Minister can be just as effective in self-isolation Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who was admitted to intensivecare with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test andTrace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 fora period of 14 days.

Hancock: PM's self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the forced self-isolation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows that the NHS Test and Trace system is working "as it should".

Hancock admits there is 'more to do' on anti-vax media posts Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted that the Government has "more to do" in stopping anti-vaccination posts appearing on social media platforms.

Hancock announces order of 5 million Moderna jabs Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Government has ordered five million doses of the new Moderna vaccine, if approved, to be available in Spring 2021.

Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day. The pilot is being trialled in Liverpool. However, there are plans to roll out further self-service Covid testing to key workers.

MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come intoforce on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’sCommons vote. Nevertheless Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt bysome Tory backbenchers angry at the impact on civil liberties and the economicdamage the measures will cause.

PM promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd December Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd December while addressing the CBI conference in London. England's second lockdown begins tomorrow as coronavirus cases threaten to overwhelm the NHS.

NHS chief executive: Coronavirus vaccination unlikely until 2021 The chief executive of NHS England, Sir Simon Stevens, has warned that a massvaccination programme is unlikely to get under way before next year.

Two big companies are leading the race for a coronavirus vaccine and have released promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Here's what they mean.

