Hancock: NHS will have 40 'long-Covid' centres in place by end of month

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Government holds coronavirus press briefing, led by health secretary MattHancock.

Here, he announces that specialist long Covid support centres will beopening soon.


