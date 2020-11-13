Colin Cowherd: Kyler Murray is the result of Cardinals restructuring their team in a smart, effective way | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd: Kyler Murray is the result of Cardinals restructuring their team in a smart, effective way | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd discusses Steve Keim and the Arizona Cardinals decision to redraft a quarterback after Josh Rosen proved to be a failure.
With the success of Kyler Murray, Colin breaks down how the Cardinals organization restructured their team in a smart, effective way.