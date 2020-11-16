Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney now own Wrexham football club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Set to Take Over Welsh Soccer TeamRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Hollywood stars set to become new Wrexham FC ownersHollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are to be the fairytale new owners of Wrexham football club. Fans voted overwhelmingly in favour of the pair taking 100 percent control of the National..
Hollywood stars 'in it for right reasons'Wrexham Director Spencer Harris says Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to take over the National League club 'for the right reasons'.