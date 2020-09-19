Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters

Hours after Variety first reported that Taylor Swift's Big Machine Records masters of her first six albums were sold by Scooter Braun to a private equity group for $300 million, Swift is telling her side of the story.

In a letter she posted on social media, Swift said her team had attempted to enter negotiations with Braun to buy back her masters, but his camp wanted her to sign an "ironclad" NDA that would "silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Comments on Scooter Braun Selling Her Masters, Says She Tried to Buy Them

Taylor Swift is speaking out following Scooter Braun‘s sale of her master recordings. It was...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Scooter Braun Reportedly Sells Taylor Swift's Master Recordings

Taylor Swift‘s master recordings of her music have reportedly found another new home. It was...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUpworthy


Taylor Swift Tried To Buy Her Masters From Scooter Braun Before His Recent Sale

Taylor Swift is opening up following the news that her master recordings were sold once again. The...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back [Video]

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back

Swift has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift get her masters back: 'I'm going to personally see to it' [Video]

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift get her masters back: 'I'm going to personally see to it'

Kanye West has vowed to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back after her very public feud with Scooter Braun.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:34Published