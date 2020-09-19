Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters

Hours after Variety first reported that Taylor Swift's Big Machine Records masters of her first six albums were sold by Scooter Braun to a private equity group for $300 million, Swift is telling her side of the story.

In a letter she posted on social media, Swift said her team had attempted to enter negotiations with Braun to buy back her masters, but his camp wanted her to sign an "ironclad" NDA that would "silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work."