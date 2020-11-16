Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun wouldn't allow the people who purchased her masters to contact her before the sale went through.
Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA dealTaylor Swift missed out on the chance to purchase the rights to her master recordings because she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the new boss of her old record label.
Scooter Braun sells Taylor Swift's master tracksScooter Braun has sold Taylor Swift's master tracks.
