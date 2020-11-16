Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun wouldn't allow the people who purchased her masters to contact her before the sale went through.


Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun tried to ‘silence her forever’ before selling her back catalogue for $300 million

Taylor Swift has addressed reports that Scooter Braun has sold the master recordings to her first six...
Sara Bareilles Supports Taylor Swift After Scooter Braun Sells Her Masters

Seventeen months after Scooter Braun bought Taylor Swift‘s master recordings of her first six...
Scooter Braun Has Sold Taylor Swift's Masters

Scooter Braun Has Sold Taylor Swift's Masters In a deal worth more than $300 million... *Scooter Braun* has sold *Taylor Swift's* masters for...
Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal [Video]

Taylor Swift missed out on the chance to purchase the rights to her master recordings because she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the new boss of her old record label.

Scooter Braun sells Taylor Swift's master tracks [Video]

Scooter Braun has sold Taylor Swift's master tracks.

Scooter Braun has sold Taylor Swift's master tracks [Video]

Scooter Braun has sold Taylor Swift's master tracks.

