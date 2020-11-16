Global  
 

Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California

Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California

Andria Borba reports on fear and frustration across Bay Area after Bay Area counties backslide to Purple and Red Tiers (11-16-2020)


California governor imposes new restrictions to curb COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was pulling the “emergency...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNPR


California tightens reopen rules as coronavirus surges

Gov. Gavin Newsom is placing much of California under the strictest set of rules for reopening the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:35Published
Orange County Moves Back To Most Restrictive Purple Tier; Newsom Says State Hitting 'Emergency Brake' [Video]

Orange County Moves Back To Most Restrictive Purple Tier; Newsom Says State Hitting 'Emergency Brake'

Orange County is moving back to the most restrictive purple tier, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday afternoon.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:24Published
Gov. Newsom says California prepared for COVID-19 resurgance [Video]

Gov. Newsom says California prepared for COVID-19 resurgance

Also during that press conference, while the governor was concerned about the backward progress made around the state he said California is prepared.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:24Published