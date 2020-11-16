Gov. Newsom Announces Renewed Restrictions As COVID Cases Surge In California
Andria Borba reports on fear and frustration across Bay Area after Bay Area counties backslide to Purple and Red Tiers (11-16-2020)
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is..
Orange County Moves Back To Most Restrictive Purple Tier; Newsom Says State Hitting 'Emergency Brake'Orange County is moving back to the most restrictive purple tier, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday afternoon.
Gov. Newsom says California prepared for COVID-19 resurganceAlso during that press conference, while the governor was concerned about the backward progress made around the state he said California is prepared.