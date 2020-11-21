California Governor Issues Overnight Stay-at-Home Order
Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new stay-at-home order in California meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Newsom apologizes for breaking COVID rulesCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom apologized for flouting his own coronavirus guidelines at a restaurant earlier this month.
Senator-elect Mark Kelly meets with Governor Ducey, discuss issues, COVID the prioritySenator-elect Mark Kelly and Governor Doug Ducey met today in the governor’s office in the executive tower to discuss key issues in the state.
California curfew sparks protest in Huntington BeachProtesters gathered in Huntington Beach to protest the state's limited stay-at-home order, setting an overnight curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for nonessential businesses.
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandateWisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an..