California Governor Issues Overnight Stay-at-Home Order

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new stay-at-home order in California meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Employees at Tesla’s Fremont plant are “essential workers” and therefore exempt from new statewide..

GM urges other carmakers to withdraw support of the Trump administration's attempt to bar California from setting its own emission rules.

The senator from California said she'll be spending more time combating climate change.

Plus: Tesla will remain open, GM switches sides in state pollution fight, and Newsom's family in quarantine

Newsom apologizes for breaking COVID rules California Governor Gavin Newsom apologized for flouting his own coronavirus guidelines at a restaurant earlier this month.

State of the United States of America

California State of the United States of America