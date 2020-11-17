Army of One Movie - Ellen Hollman, Matt Passmore, Stephen Dunlevy
Army of One Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Out hiking, Special Forces Brenner Baker stumbles onto a Cartel's compound.
Her husband's offed and she's left for dead.
The Cartel made two mistakes, they offed her husband and left her alive.
They won't live to make another.
Genre: Action Director: Stephen Durham Writers: Mary Ann Barnes, David Dittlinger, Stephen Durham Stars: Ellen Hollman, Matt Passmore, Stephen Dunlevy, Barry Hanley, Kendra Carelli