Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:37s - Published
Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source
A U.S. official says President Donald Trump asked top aides about potentially attacking Iran's main nuclear site during a meeting last Thursday.
Gloria Tso reports.
