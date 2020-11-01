CM Kejriwal proposes Centre to shut down markets flouting COVID-19 norms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Nov 17 told that he had sent a proposal to Central Government to allow shutting down of markets where COVID-19 norms are not being followed.

CM Kejriwal said, "We have sent a proposal to Delhi LG to withdraw decision of allowing 200 people in weddings and decrease it to 50.'

He further said, "Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot."