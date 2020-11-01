CM Kejriwal proposes Centre to shut down markets flouting COVID-19 norms

CM Kejriwal said, "We have sent a proposal to Delhi LG to withdraw decision of allowing 200 people in weddings and decrease it to 50.'
He further said, "Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot."
Delhi's annual wave of air pollution has coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that pollution played a big role in the onset of the third wave of infections in the capital. He also linked pollution to a higher death toll due to the disease. Kejriwal blamed neighbouring states for failing to control stubble burning by farmers, despite the availability of cheap solutions. He also listed how the Aam Aadmi Party government has worked to reduce pollution from local sources in the capital. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:11Published
As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection peak much worse than New York's, health infrastructure did not collapse like in the latter. He credited his government's home isolation policy for the same. Kejriwal also expressed hope that the capital may be moving past the third wave with encouraging hints in recent days like a decrease in positivity rate, which is the ratio of positive results and total tests conducted. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:46Published
Ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar', a total of 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on the standby, informed SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force while addressing a press conference in Delhi on November 24. He said, "12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry and 1 team in Karaikal. 3 teams positioned in Nellore and 1 team in Chittoor. 3 teams pre-positioned in Visakhapatnam. Total 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on standby. Total 30 teams committed." The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.
Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 24 said that stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab over last 15 days played a major role in poisoning Delhi's air. "Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab over last 15 days played a major role in poisoning Delhi's air and NASA images has confirmed this. Pusa Institute's experiment of spraying bio-decomposer on stubble has been very successful," said Environment Minister Rai.
No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'very poor' category in parts of national capital on November 24. In Patparganj, the AQI stood at 400, in ITO at 388, RK Puram at 366 all in 'severe' category. Mercury level also dipped in the national capital, with an IMD forecast of 10 digree C minimum and 25 digree C maximum temperatures for today.
Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health Ministers, Delhi l-G attended the meet. The decisions taken in the meeting included increasing testing, adding ICU beds and doctors. Delhi has over 44,400 active cases with over 7,500 deaths. Kejriwal said that in the following days, around 250 more beds will be given and 750 ICU beds will be available at DRDO centre. He added that the Delhi government facilities are working at full capacity. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36Published
Ahead of second round of polling in state Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur on November 01. During the rally, PM Modi announced fund of Rs 1 lakh crores for agriculture infrastructure for our farmers. PM Modi said, "BJP has decided to form 1,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) for farmers in Bihar. Also, Central Govt has created a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores for agriculture infrastructure for our farmers."
Despite surge in COVID-19 cases in 'third wave' in national capital, people continue to flock to markets. Guidelines are being hardly followed at the markets. Social distancing is almost impossible in..