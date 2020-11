Covid vaccine distribution plan

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:01s - Published 2 minutes ago

THERE'S REASON TO HAVE SOME HOPE, THIS MORNING, THAT WE'LL HAVE A COVID VACCINE SOON. NOW THAT THERE ARE TWO POSSIBILITIES, THE FOCUS IS ON HOW THEY'LL BE GIVEN OUT. FOX'S LAURA INGLE HAS THE DETAILS. HOGE says: "Really important milestone in the fight against the pandemic." MODERNA IS THE SECOND COMPANY IN THE LAST WEEK TO COME FORWARD WITH PROMISING COVID-19 VACCINE RESULTS... AFTER DRUG MAKER PFIZER RELEASED FINDINGS THAT THEIR VACCINE CONTENDER HAS SHOWN A 90 PERCENT EFFICACY RATE. MODERNA'S C-E-O SAYS THEY'RE JUST WAITING ON APPROVAL. BANCEL says: "Every American who wants a vaccine that is of 18 years of age or both can get access to a vaccine."

"BOTH THE MODERNA AND PFIZERVACCINES WILL REQUIRE TWO DOSESEACH - SPACED SEVERAL WEEKSAPART.ONCE THE FOOD AND DRUGADMINISTRATION SIGNS OFF, THECENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL WILLTHEN HAVE THE TASK OFPRIORITIZING WHO WILL GET THEVACCINES FIRST.C-D-C OFFICIALS HAVE SAID THEVACCINE WILL INITIALLY BEDISTRIBUTED TO FRONT LINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND VULNERABLEPOPULATIONS, WITH SHIPMENTSGOING TO LARGE HOSPITALS ANDPHARMACIES.MODERNA EXPECTS TO HAVE ABOUT20 MILLION DOSES, EARMARKED FORTHE U.S., BY THE END OF 2020.PFIZER AND ITS GERMAN PARTNERBIONTECH EXPECT TO HAVE ABOUT 50MILLION DOSES GLOBALLY BY YEAR’SEND.A KEY ADVANTAGE TO MODERNA’SVACCINE IS THAT IT DOES NOTREQUIRE THE ULTRA COLD STORAGETHAT PFIZER’S VACCINE DOES...MAKING IT MORE FLEXIBLE ANDEASIER TO DISTRIBUTE.AZAR says: "Go into your localchain or community pharmacistand getting vaccinated.

ThePfizer one is going to be reallygood for big institutionalvaccinations, say a wholehospital setting, severalnursing homes at once."SOME EXPERTS INCLUDING DOCTORANTHONY FAUCI ARE EMBRACING THEIDEA OF MULTIPLE VACCINES TOMEET GLOBAL DEMAND.AND WHILE THIS IS WELCOME NEWS,DOCTOR FAUCI ADDS MUCH ABOUT THEVACCINES REMAINS UNKNOWNINCLUDING *HOW LONG