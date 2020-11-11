Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense
Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense
Olivia Wilde has slammed right-wing political activist Candace Owens after she criticised Harry Styles for wearing dresses in a recent photoshoot.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year The One Direction singer will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Olivia Wilde is speaking in support of her friend Harry Styles after he was attacked for wearing a...
Just Jared - Published
1 day ago
Nobody's going to drag Harry Styles down. Last week, the former One Direction singer made history by...
E! Online - Published
17 hours ago Also reported by •
Just Jared Jr
Olivia Wilde might be Harry Styles‘ biggest fan! In the 26-year-old singer’s cover story for...
Just Jared - Published
2 days ago
Related videos from verified sources