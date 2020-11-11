Global  
 

Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense

Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense

Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense

Olivia Wilde has slammed right-wing political activist Candace Owens after she criticised Harry Styles for wearing dresses in a recent photoshoot.


Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly ended their seven-year engagement and split.

Trending: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly split, Emma Corrin hospitalised after filming swimming scene in The Cr

Trending: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly split, Emma Corrin hospitalised after filming swimming scene in The Cr

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Harry Styles is the first-ever solo male 'Vogue' cover star

Harry Styles is the first-ever solo male 'Vogue' cover star

Styles' accomplishment can be seen on the cover of the magazine's December 2020 issue.

Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year

Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year

The One Direction singer will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.

Olivia Wilde Calls Candace Owens 'Pathetic' for Her Attack on Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is speaking in support of her friend Harry Styles after he was attacked for wearing a...
Olivia Wilde and More Stars Defend Harry Styles After Candace Owens Slams Vogue Dress

Nobody's going to drag Harry Styles down. Last week, the former One Direction singer made history by...
Olivia Wilde Talks Landing Harry Styles in Her Movie 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde might be Harry Styles‘ biggest fan! In the 26-year-old singer’s cover story for...
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: 'Their Children Are the Priority'

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: 'Their Children Are the Priority'

The couple share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4

Celebs Defend Harry Styles: Attacked For Vogue Dress

Celebs Defend Harry Styles: Attacked For Vogue Dress

Olivia Wilde and Zach Braff are among the stars defending Harry Styles after the singer came under fire from a small but vocal group of critics for his embrace of gender-fluid fashion. The photos drew..

Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Dress Controversy, People's Choice Awards Winners & More Music News | Billboard News

Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Dress Controversy, People's Choice Awards Winners & More Music News | Billboard News

The Internet (and Olivia Wilde) defends Harry Styles after rocking a dress on 'Vogue,' Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez tried to silence her with a bribe and the winners of 2020 People's Choice..

