Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebs Defend Harry Styles: Attacked For Vogue Dress

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Celebs Defend Harry Styles: Attacked For Vogue Dress

Celebs Defend Harry Styles: Attacked For Vogue Dress

Olivia Wilde and Zach Braff are among the stars defending Harry Styles after the singer came under fire from a small but vocal group of critics for his embrace of gender-fluid fashion.

The photos drew a scathing response from right-wing author Candace Owens, who argued on Twitter that Styles was indicative of the “steady feminization of our men,” adding, “Bring back manly men.” “He’s 104% perfect.” And Wilde, who is currently directing the singer in the forthcoming thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling,” fired back at Owens with just two words.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Olivia Wilde Calls Candace Owens 'Pathetic' for Her Attack on Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is speaking in support of her friend Harry Styles after he was attacked for wearing a...
Just Jared - Published

Olivia Wilde and More Stars Defend Harry Styles After Candace Owens Slams Vogue Dress

Nobody's going to drag Harry Styles down. Last week, the former One Direction singer made history by...
E! Online - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Dress Controversy, People's Choice Awards Winners & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Dress Controversy, People's Choice Awards Winners & More Music News | Billboard News

The Internet (and Olivia Wilde) defends Harry Styles after rocking a dress on 'Vogue,' Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez tried to silence her with a bribe and the winners of 2020 People's Choice..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:23Published
Harry Styles Fans Are Not Here for Ridiculous Criticism Over His Vogue Cover Gown [Video]

Harry Styles Fans Are Not Here for Ridiculous Criticism Over His Vogue Cover Gown

Conservative commentator Candace Owens attempted to drag the singer for wearing a gown.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:04Published
Harry Styles is the first-ever solo male 'Vogue' cover star [Video]

Harry Styles is the first-ever solo male 'Vogue' cover star

Styles' accomplishment can be seen on the cover of the magazine's December 2020 issue.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published