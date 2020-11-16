Celebs Defend Harry Styles: Attacked For Vogue Dress

Olivia Wilde and Zach Braff are among the stars defending Harry Styles after the singer came under fire from a small but vocal group of critics for his embrace of gender-fluid fashion.

The photos drew a scathing response from right-wing author Candace Owens, who argued on Twitter that Styles was indicative of the “steady feminization of our men,” adding, “Bring back manly men.” “He’s 104% perfect.” And Wilde, who is currently directing the singer in the forthcoming thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling,” fired back at Owens with just two words.