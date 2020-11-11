Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue
The cover shot features him blowing up a balloon that matches his dress, as one does.
Watch Harry Styles Sing an Acoustic Rendition of “Cherry” in Vogue’s Cover VideoGo behind the scenes of Harry Styles’s fashion-filled photoshoot.
Directed by Lillie Eiger
Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the YearThe One Direction singer will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.