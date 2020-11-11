Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue

Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue

Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue

The cover shot features him blowing up a balloon that matches his dress, as one does.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Harry Styles Sing an Acoustic Rendition of “Cherry” in Vogue’s Cover Video [Video]

Watch Harry Styles Sing an Acoustic Rendition of “Cherry” in Vogue’s Cover Video

Go behind the scenes of Harry Styles’s fashion-filled photoshoot. Directed by Lillie Eiger

Credit: Vogue     Duration: 01:58Published
Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year [Video]

Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year

The One Direction singer will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published