Three detained over $1 bln German jewel heist

Police raided apartments across Berlin early on Tuesday and detained three people suspected of involvement in a jewel heist at a museum housing one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures, officers said.
A German advert has gained popularity after encouraging people to be 'lazy asraccoons' to halt the spread of Covid-19. The government advert sees anelderly man looking back at the year 2020, when he was 22 and wanting to“party, to study, to get to know new people”. “Fate had different plans forus,” an English translation of the video reads.
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have laid wreaths atthe Neue Wache memorial in the centre of Berlin to mark Germany’s National Dayof Mourning. They were accompanied by senior German leaders, includingpresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Wolfgang Schauble, the head of theBundestag parliament.
