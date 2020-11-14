Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Three detained over $1 bln German jewel heist

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Three detained over $1 bln German jewel heist

Three detained over $1 bln German jewel heist

Police raided apartments across Berlin early on Tuesday and detained three people suspected of involvement in a jewel heist at a museum housing one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures, officers said.

Emer McCarthy reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice for Germany showdown [Video]

Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice for Germany showdown

Spain coach Luis Enrique remains coy on goalie selection for their crucial UEFA Nations League match against Germany.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:36Published

Kremlin meant to kill Navalny, western security agencies believe

 Western security agencies believe the Kremlin intended to kill the opposition leader Alexei Navalny and only failed to achieve the deadly goal because of quick..
WorldNews

Merkel, German Governors to Eye Results of Partial Lockdown

 BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will assess the effects of a nearly two-week-long partial lockdown with state governors in a video conference Monday...
WorldNews
German government asks population to be ‘lazy as raccoons’ in coronavirus advert [Video]

German government asks population to be ‘lazy as raccoons’ in coronavirus advert

A German advert has gained popularity after encouraging people to be 'lazy asraccoons' to halt the spread of Covid-19. The government advert sees anelderly man looking back at the year 2020, when he was 22 and wanting to“party, to study, to get to know new people”. “Fate had different plans forus,” an English translation of the video reads.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Prince Charles lays wreath in Berlin [Video]

Prince Charles lays wreath in Berlin

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have laid wreaths atthe Neue Wache memorial in the centre of Berlin to mark Germany’s National Dayof Mourning. They were accompanied by senior German leaders, includingpresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Wolfgang Schauble, the head of theBundestag parliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

How Germany remembers the world wars

 Germany's fraught relationship with the memory of war is symbolised by one building in central Berlin.
BBC News

Prince Charles to urge UK and Germany to 'reaffirm bond'

 The prince will be first Royal Family member to attend an annual remembrance service in Berlin.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Three arrested over $1 billion German museum jewel heist

Eleven months after after one of Europe's biggest jewel heists, three people have been arrested in...
Brisbane Times - Published