Vaccine news boosts easyJet bookings

EasyJet's bookings jumped by 50% on positive news about a coronavirus vaccine - a brief respite during a pandemic which pushed the British airline to a $1.68 billion annual loss.



Low-cost carrier easyJet has slumped to the first ever full-year loss in its25-year history as the coronavirus crisis sent it nosediving into the red by£1.27 billion. The group’s pre-tax loss for the year to September 30 comesafter passenger numbers halved to 48.1 million as the pandemic crippled theaviation industry. It warned it expects to fly no more than around 20% ofplanned services in the first quarter of its year to next September as arelentless second wave of the pandemic batters demand. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published now EasyJet warns first-ever loss could top $1 bln



EasyJet has called on the UK government to provide a package of support for the airline sector after warning that its first-ever annual loss could hit $1.1 billion.