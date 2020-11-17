Batwoman Season 2 - Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) as Batwoman

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Batwoman Season 2 Teaser featuring Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) as Batwoman The second season of Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me), Shivani Ghai (Dominion), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones) , Nathan Owens (Devious Maids) and Alex Morf (Gotham), while Rachel Skarsten (Alice), Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox), Meagan Tandy (Sophie Moore) and Nicole Kang (Mary Hamilton) reprise their roles from season one.


