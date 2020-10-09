Level 4 lockdown imposed in 11 council areas in Scotland

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deaths of coronavirus patients in Scotland have reached a six-month high after64 were recorded in the past in 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Theoverall death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus withinthe previous 28 days – is now 3,143.
Three council areas – Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross – will move into Level3 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon hassaid. The First Minister announced the decision to MSPs in the ScottishParliament as she gave an update on coronavirus measures.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at
the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing.
Young climate activists frustrated by postponement of the UN climate talks,have organised their own virtual conference between November 19 and December1. Josh Tregale from Dorset is 18-years-old and one of the organisers. Thecreacition of the Mock Cop26 was in reaction to the Cop26 postponement, theannual UN climate summit due to take place in Glasgow in November, was movedfor a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nicola Sturgeon has urged football fans to stay at home this weekend ahead ofthe first Celtic v Rangers clash of the season. The Glasgow clubs will playbehind closed doors at Celtic Park on Saturday due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come into force, stopping theselling of alcohol after 6pm, for Scotland’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafesoutside central Scotland, though drinks can still be served until 10pm inoutdoor areas. Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas _Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and ForthValley – will be forced to close fully for all but takeaway service for 16days from 6pm on Friday.The move was announced by First Minister NicolaSturgeon to help curb the spread of coronavirus. A further six coronavirusdeaths had been registered in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the totalto 2,544.
