Scotland to move 11 council areas into highest level of coronavirus restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Scotland to move 11 council areas into highest level of coronavirus restrictions

Scotland to move 11 council areas into highest level of coronavirus restrictions

Scotland’s toughest coronavirus restrictions are to be imposed on a third ofcouncil areas - with Nicola Sturgeon insisting moving to Level 4 would helpprotect the NHS and could also give people the chance of some respite atChristmas.

The First Minister described the move as “unpalatable butnecessary”, as she promised £60 million of support funding, including help foraffected businesses.


