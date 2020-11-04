Scotland to move 11 council areas into highest level of coronavirus restrictions

Scotland’s toughest coronavirus restrictions are to be imposed on a third ofcouncil areas - with Nicola Sturgeon insisting moving to Level 4 would helpprotect the NHS and could also give people the chance of some respite atChristmas.

The First Minister described the move as “unpalatable butnecessary”, as she promised £60 million of support funding, including help foraffected businesses.