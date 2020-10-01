St. Joseph mask mandate extended into next year

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 44 seconds ago

Approved a resolution tonight that will extend the city's mask mandate for another 90 days.

Council members say their decision was swayed by sobering numbers from the health department and mosaic life care on increasing new covid-19 case counts and record high hospitalizations.

There was little debate as to if the order should be extended or not, but there was discussion on the amount of time for the mandate.

Some council members suggested as long as 180 days -- others said just until the end of the year.

However, everybody stressed that the order can be extended further -- or even eliminated at any time if warranted.

(sot: mayor bill mcmurray: "imagine how much the numbers would go up if the masks were not required.

The dependent variable on the number of cases is not just the masks.

We have some people wearing the masks wrong.

They have to wear the masks properly."

) the new mandate is set to expire at the end of february 14th -- valentines day.

The council also