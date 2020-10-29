Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic weighs

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published
U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic weighs

U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic weighs

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fred Katayama

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth [Video]

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published
How to play the market rotation: strategist [Video]

How to play the market rotation: strategist

Amid the on-again off-again sector rotation hitting stocks, National Securities' Art Hogan tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should employ a barbell approach that bets on growth and cyclical stocks. He also identifies his favorite cyclical sectors.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:49Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic, lack of fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Related videos from verified sources

Beyond Meat Drops 22% [Video]

Beyond Meat Drops 22%

On Tuesday, shares of Beyond Meat plunged 22%. The drop came after the company reported a large revenue miss and slow sales growth in the third quarter. Beyond Meat reported net revenues of $94.4..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Grateful Bread is grateful for loyal customers as retail sales keep business afloat [Video]

Grateful Bread is grateful for loyal customers as retail sales keep business afloat

It's been a long strange trip for the owners of Grateful Bread as they try to navigate business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:39Published
Shopify Gets a Pandemic-Driven Earnings Boost. Will it Last? [Video]

Shopify Gets a Pandemic-Driven Earnings Boost. Will it Last?

Shopify gets a pandemic-driven earnings and sales boost in the third quarter as more businesses jump on to its e-commerce platform to sell their wares online.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:13Published