U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic weighs Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:23s - Published U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic weighs U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support. Fred Katayama reports. 0

